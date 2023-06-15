Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.86. 1,139,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,396,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

