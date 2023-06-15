Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Down 57.9% in May

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of PEBK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

See Also

