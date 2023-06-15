Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.31. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Perpetual Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.
