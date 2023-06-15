Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.27) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.02) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.38) to GBX 1,396 ($17.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,497 ($18.73).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,168.50 ($14.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.16. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,217.02 ($27.74). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,273.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,303.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($67,052.63). Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

