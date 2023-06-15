Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,616,473 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

