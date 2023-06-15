Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.75%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

