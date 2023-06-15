PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Lowered to C$9.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.86% from the company’s current price.

PHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered PHX Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of PHX traded up C$0.28 on Thursday, reaching C$5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,434. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.22. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$8.93.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$166.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.35 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2710084 EPS for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

