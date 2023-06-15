PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.26

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $5.25. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 103,904 shares traded.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.