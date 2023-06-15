PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.26

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $5.25. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 103,904 shares traded.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.