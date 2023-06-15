Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.88

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 16280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.
PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.03.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
