Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

