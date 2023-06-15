Portman Square Capital LLP Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Portman Square Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.0% of Portman Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.18. 338,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $296.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

