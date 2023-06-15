Portman Square Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Lumen Technologies comprises 0.1% of Portman Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 255,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

LUMN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,160,658. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.