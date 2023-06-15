PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $328,898.03 and $569.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00291077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000389 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003995 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,354,058 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.