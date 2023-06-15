PotCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 167.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $320,818.16 and $347.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00294756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00017203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000395 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,354,059 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

