Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of MOTNF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 164,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
