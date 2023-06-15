Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,793,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,649 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 10.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $878,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,301,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,764,000 after acquiring an additional 238,729 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Prologis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.95. 180,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

