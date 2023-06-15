ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:CSM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 12,118 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $437.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

