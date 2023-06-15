ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 185,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,680,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NOBL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.69. 380,712 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

