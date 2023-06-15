ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

