ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Shares Up 7.3%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

