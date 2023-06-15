Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,038 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Q2

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after acquiring an additional 846,259 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,627,000 after acquiring an additional 167,060 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

