Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,038 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of QTWO opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
