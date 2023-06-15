Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Cut by Zacks Research

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of STX opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.