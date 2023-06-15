QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.40 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

