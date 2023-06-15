QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.76. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.54 million for the quarter.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.