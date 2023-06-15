QuarkChain Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $37.40 million and $2.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

