QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.50 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.55.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
