Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.70 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86.70 ($1.08). Approximately 1,017,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,127,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.55 ($1.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 76 ($0.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 101 ($1.26).

Quilter Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Quilter

In other news, insider George Reid acquired 20,000 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($20,770.77). Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

