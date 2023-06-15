Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,746 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.24% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 3.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 412,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 21.7% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,034,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 184,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 87,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGVC stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

