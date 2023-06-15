Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 51,290 Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.70% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,315,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:NPAB opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

