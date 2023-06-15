Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.97% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 569,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISA opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

