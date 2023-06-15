Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,085 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 13.86% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHUA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $5,150,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the period.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.