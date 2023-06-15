Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $4 Million Holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.94% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,262,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 426,499 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

