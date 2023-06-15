Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,879 Shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of UTA Acquisition worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTAA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UTA Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,784,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTAA opened at $10.55 on Thursday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

