Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.60% of Pono Capital Two as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTWO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $6,765,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $4,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth $4,348,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth $3,659,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of PTWO stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

