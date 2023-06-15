Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 154,687 Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,687 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 1,512,766 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,064,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCXA opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

