Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.50 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

