Radicle Market Capitalization Hits $78.81 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $78.81 million and $12.92 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00006298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001281 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
