Rakhi Goss-Custard Purchases 4,366 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Rakhi Goss-Custard purchased 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.28 ($25,020.37).

Schroders Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 457.80 ($5.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 509.33 ($6.37). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 466.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schroders to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.38) to GBX 470 ($5.88) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,352.50 ($29.44).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

