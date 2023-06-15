Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Down to $62.37

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.37, but opened at $60.69. Rambus shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 144,491 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Rambus Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

