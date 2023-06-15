Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2023 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/25/2023 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

5/25/2023 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $13.00.

5/25/2023 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00.

5/18/2023 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.7 %

APPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,186. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.91 million, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

