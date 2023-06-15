Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Confluent (CFLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT):

6/15/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $38.00.

6/14/2023 – Confluent was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/14/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $42.00.

6/14/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $31.00.

6/14/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $40.00.

6/14/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $39.00.

6/14/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $41.00.

6/14/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $31.00 to $41.00.

6/14/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $42.00.

6/12/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00.

6/9/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.00.

5/31/2023 – Confluent had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

5/30/2023 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $27.00.

5/4/2023 – Confluent had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/4/2023 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $31.00.

5/4/2023 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $26.00.

4/17/2023 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Confluent Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 3,992,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Confluent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Confluent by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

