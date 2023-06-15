ReddCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $561.44 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $561.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00291586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000399 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003953 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

