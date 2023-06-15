Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.30. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 195,173 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $738.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 76.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.