Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after buying an additional 1,159,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.