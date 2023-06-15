Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

Shares of REGN opened at $771.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $771.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.93 and a 52-week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

