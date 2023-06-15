Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Up 3%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 7,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 18,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate for the purpose of long-term care and senior living. It operates under the Real Estate Services and the Healthcare Services segments. The Real Estate Services segment includes owning, leasing, and subleasing healthcare facilities, predominantly skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities to third-party tenants.

