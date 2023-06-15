Relay Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $168.65 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Relay Token has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.