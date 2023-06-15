Renishaw (LON:RSW) Receives Underperform Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSWGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,270 ($40.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($44.04) to GBX 3,450 ($43.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Renishaw Stock Down 0.7 %

RSW stock opened at GBX 4,204 ($52.60) on Monday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 3,238 ($40.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,482.72 ($56.09). The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,579.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,791.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,861.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

