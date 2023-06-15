Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saputo (TSE: SAP) recently:
- 6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$37.00.
- 6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00.
- 6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00.
- 5/8/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Saputo Stock Performance
SAP stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 321,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,855. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.92. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 2.0186418 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saputo Announces Dividend
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.