Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAP)

6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$37.00.

6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00.

6/12/2023 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00.

5/8/2023 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAP stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 321,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,855. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.92. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 2.0186418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

