Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 34.7% in May

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Research Solutions stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,999. The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.57. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

